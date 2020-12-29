Stanley Eugene Torkkola was born in Wadena Hospital to Art and Shirley (Olson) Torkkola of Menahga, Minnesota, on March 3, 1938. Stan graduated from Menahga High School in 1956, where he played sports and was an outstanding running back. After high school Stan served his country in the National Guard for six years. After being honorably discharged from the military, he attended Dunwoody Institute in the cities. Stan worked as an auditor for transportation companies until he retired in 2005. Stan met the love of his life, Kathi Kliber, at a social gathering in 1966. On April 22, 1967, Stan and Kathi were united in marriage. The couple would live in the twin cities until retirement, raising their two children, Brad and Lori there. Stan was a devoted husband and father, he loved to spend as much time with his family as possible, watching Minnesota sports teams, playing cards, fishing or going for drives in his red truck. Stan was an outgoing person, who could visit with anyone and had a gentle soul that put people at ease. On December 26, 2020. Stan went to be with his Lord and Savior, at the age of 82. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Kathi; children, Brad and Lori; siblings, Jerry Torkkola, Glennis Hagan, and twin sister, Sharon (Harry) Marciniak; sisters-in-law, Jan and Doris; many nieces, nephews and friends. Stan is preceded in death by his parents, Art and Shirley Torkkola; infant brother, brothers, Douglas and Marvin Torkkola. A celebration of life service will take place in the spring of 2021. Arrangements for Stanley are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
