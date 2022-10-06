Stanley E. Theis, age 57 of Little Falls, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Arockiya Newton officiating. Interment held at the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Stanley Edward Theis was born May 27, 1965 in Stillwater, Minnesota to Frank and Alvina (Puetz) Theis. He graduated from Upsala High School before attending Brainerd Vo Tech. Stanley worked for 37 years at Ricks Auto Parts in Royalton. He spent all his years collecting various items like baseball cards and video games. He enjoyed gardening, canning, book collecting, antiquing, fishing, hunting, and the Vikings.
Survivors include his children, Sara (Chris) Wilkening of Milaca, David (Maria) Theis of Mound, Noah Theis of Albert Lea, Jacquelyn Theis of Albert Lea; stepson, Benjamin Silbaugh of Albert Lea; wife, Joyce Theis of Albert Lea; ex-wife, Sharon Weber of Melrose; and siblings, Bradley (Tatar) Theis of St. Cloud, Maureen Theis of St. Cloud, Daniel Theis of Little Falls, Terry Theis of Bowlus, Donna (David Carlson) Galdonik of Little Falls, and Jeffrey Theis of Bowlus.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and Infant, Baby D Theis.
