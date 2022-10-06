Stanley E. Theis

Stanley E. Theis, age 57 of Little Falls, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 8 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Arockiya Newton officiating. Interment held at the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

