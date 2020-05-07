Stanley E. Holtslander, Sr., 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to be announced. A private burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls. Stanley Edward Holtslander was born on May 13, 1930 in Little Falls, MN, to the late Samuel and Amy (Getchel) Holtslander. He grew up in Little Falls, attending the local schools. Stanley learned to paint homes from his father, and they did many interiors and exteriors together. He also worked with wood and built cabinets for his family members. Stanley was united in marriage to Yvonne Schuman on July 3, 1949 in Little Falls. He worked as a school bus driver, did mechanical work and delivered fuel. From 1960 until 1992, he worked at Hennepin Paper Mill, driving a front-end loader. Stanley enjoyed his time off with hunting and fishing. He loved to socialize with his fellow residents at Highland Senior Living, making sure to greet every new arrival. Stanley enjoyed trips to the casino, and he was devoted to his family. Stanley is survived by his son, David Holtslander of Sartell, MN; daughters, Diane (John) Cameron-Hawkins of New York Mills, MN, Janice (Butch) Doschka of Randall, MN, Debra (Steve) Kraus of McHenry, IL, and Robin Quick of McHenry; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vonnie Holtslander; sons, Stanley E., Jr. and Lloyd Holtslander; daughter, Susan Holtslander; grandchildren, Joel Dickmann, Bethany Holtslander, and Jason Dickmann; brothers, Oliver and Clifford Holtslander; and sisters, Leone Matthews and Lila Steinbeck.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.