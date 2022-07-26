Stacy Helmin found her peace surrounded by family, on July 22, 2022, after a sixteen-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Fellowship beginning at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia, MN, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 AM. A family interment will be in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Hillman, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia, MN.

