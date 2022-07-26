Stacy Helmin found her peace surrounded by family, on July 22, 2022, after a sixteen-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Fellowship beginning at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia, MN, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:00 AM. A family interment will be in the Holy Family Catholic Cemetery near Hillman, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia, MN.
Stacy was born on October 2, 1981, in Mankato, Minnesota, to Don and Lisa Nicholas. She was united in marriage on June 5, 2004, to Matt Helmin. Stacy would consider her greatest life accomplishment to be her children, Joseph and Raegan.
Stacy is survived by her husband, Matt; their children, Joseph and Raegan; parents, Don and Lisa Nicholas; sisters, Jill (Josh), Rachel (Chris), Jessica (Bill), Laura (Brandon); brother, Tanner and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Stacy and her family loved spending time outdoors and created many memories on their adventures in South Dakota, Hawaii, and the family cabin.
