A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, for Franciscan Sister Sharon Fitzpatrick, 76, who passed away March 6, 2021. Mass will take place at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, at 11 am with a visitation from 9-11 am. Masks are required. Mass will be livestreamed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiyFvZ53PAfd1apBC88kEuQ
