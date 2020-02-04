Sister Mary Theodora Higgins, 100, died on February 3, 2020, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Francis Convent on Friday, February 7, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at St. Francis Convent on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Shelley Funeral Chapels, Little Falls. Janet Higgins was born on March 27, 1919, in St. Paul, Minn., the only child of Eben and Marian (Corser) Higgins. Her mother was an artist who specialized in the delicate art of China painting. Her father worked at Montgomery Wards. Janet inherited her mother’s artistic talents, and over the years she became known for her beautiful, unique craft work. During grade school, she excelled in art, literature and science. The Higgins were devout Methodists who frequently attended church. But on completing grade school, Janet was enrolled at Derham Hall, a Catholic high school! However, because of her mother’s illness, she had to quit school and care for her mother, who died when Janet was 20. At that time, Janet began visiting other churches, seeking a place where she would feel at home. She felt called to the Catholic Church and in 1943 she was baptized a Catholic. Her friend, Helen Hofman, who was a niece of Mother M. Anastasia Ohmann, asked her if she had thought of becoming a Sister. Janet visited the Motherhouse and, five months later, entered the Franciscan Community. Janet was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 12, 1944, receiving the name Sister Mary Theodora. She made first profession of vows on August 12, 1946, and final vows on August 12, 1949. Sister Theodora was a Franciscan Sister for 75 years and celebrated her 75th jubilee in August 2019. Sister Theodora’s ministry was primarily in the areas of caring for the elderly. She ministered at St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls, and at St. James Home in Perham. She also served as a prefect at St. Francis High School and as a housemother at the St. Cloud Children’s Home. In her later years, Sister Theodora served in housekeeping, office work and as a dietary aide at the convent in Little Falls. She had boundless energy and was willing to serve wherever needed. She also continued her artistic endeavors and was famous for her beautiful crewel and embroidery work. Sister Theodora was devoted to the Blessed Mother and believed that becoming a Catholic, and later on a member of the Franciscan Sisters, was a gift from the Blessed Mother. While she admitted that her life had some difficult and trying times, she never wanted any other life than that of being a Franciscan Sister. She said, “I knew in my heart that this is where I belonged.” Sister Theodora celebrated her 100th birthday in March 2019. Sister Mary Theodora Higgins is survived by her Franciscan Community. Donations to Franciscan Sisters Ministries preferred.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.