Sister Mary Siena (Annella) Wald, 79, died on January 7, 2021, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn. Annella was born on July 27, 1941, in Napoleon, N. Dak. She was the first of five children born to the late Stanley and Helena (Bosch) Wald. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister of Little Falls, Minn., on July 31, 1959, and received the name Sister Mary Siena. She made her first profession of vows on August 12, 1961, and final vows on August 12, 1964. She was a Franciscan Sister for 61 years. Sister Siena earned a bachelor of science degree in therapeutic recreation and a certificate in long-term health administration. She did further studies toward a master’s in administration. She ministered as a director of recreation, chief executive officer, program director and administrator in Little Falls, Onamia, Pierz and Breckenridge, Minn.; and in Arizona, South Dakota and California. As a person with many interests, lots of energy and talents, Sister Siena thoroughly enjoyed life and gave it her best. As a young sister, her desire was to be a teacher, but after being assigned to work in a nursing home, she found as the months passed that she knew she was meant to be with the elderly. She received numerous awards for outstanding achievement and innovative programming in the field of therapeutic recreation and coordinated many educational workshops in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota and Oregon. She was active in service clubs and professional organizations and served on the Board of Examiners of California Nursing Home Administrators. Prayer was always very important in Sister Siena’s life. She used prayer in her ministry with the elderly as a way to make objective, ethical decisions from Christ’s point of view. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Harvey, Luella Klein, Isadore and Markus. She is survived by sisters-in-law LuElla, Margaret and Becky; brother-in-law Jack Klein; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend Liz Suther; and her Franciscan Community. A private burial will be held for Sister Siena on January 9, 2021. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations to Franciscan Sisters ministries preferred.
