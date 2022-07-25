Sister Frances Kempenich, 97, died on July 22, 2022, at St. Francis Convent, Little Falls, Minn.

Frances Genevieve Kempenich was born on May 18, 1925, to Joseph and Frances (Simones) Kempenich in Randall, Minn. She was the sixth of 10 children. She was accepted as a Franciscan Sister on August 12, 1942 and received the name Sister Mary Matthew. She later reverted to her baptismal name. She made first profession of vows on August 12, 1944, and final vows on August 12, 1947. She was a Franciscan Sister for 79 years.

