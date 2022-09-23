Simon Wade Storkamp

Simon was born May 22, 1978 in Little Falls, MN to Wade and Marta (Alden) Storkamp. He grew up in Pierz, MN and attended Pierz Healy High. He was married to his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" and resided in Little Falls. Simon was employed at the Polar Tank and Trailer plant in Opal, MN, where he worked as a Welder/ Fabricator for several years.
In his time outside of work, Simon enjoyed working on projects in his shop and around the home, taking nature walks (particularly to look for agates and to walk through his field of wildflowers), restoring vehicles, listening to "oldies" music, spending time with friends and family, and expanding his knowledge of historical events and his family's genealogy.
Simon was known for his sense of humor, ability to make people laugh, and his willingness to provide guidance and share his life lessons with others.
Simon is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth"; his three children, Alicia (26), Jessica (23), Riley (18); his mother, Marta; his nine siblings, Shannon, Sara, Sylvia, Stacy, Sandra, Sam, Seth, Saul, Sean; and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Simon passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 20, 2022. Following his passing, he was able to share the gift of donation to help improve the lives of others.
Simon's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN. His visitation will begin at 10:00 am, his service at 11:00 am, with a shared meal to follow thereafter.
