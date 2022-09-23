Simon Wade Storkamp

Simon was born May 22, 1978 in Little Falls, MN to Wade and Marta (Alden) Storkamp. He grew up in Pierz, MN and attended Pierz Healy High. He was married to his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" and resided in Little Falls. Simon was employed at the Polar Tank and Trailer plant in Opal, MN, where he worked as a Welder/ Fabricator for several years.

In his time outside of work, Simon enjoyed working on projects in his shop and around the home, taking nature walks (particularly to look for agates and to walk through his field of wildflowers), restoring vehicles, listening to "oldies" music, spending time with friends and family, and expanding his knowledge of historical events and his family's genealogy.

