Shirley Zapzalka

Shirley Zapzalka, 81-year-old resident of Harding, MN, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN.

Shirley was born on April 15, 1941 in Harding, MN to the late Steve and Christina (Brisk) Kowalzek. She was united in marriage to Arne Zapzalka and together they farmed in the Harding area. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Shirley absolutely loved deer hunting, ice fishing, playing bingo and cards. She took great pride in loving and supporting her children and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful neighbor, friend, sister, and most importantly a mother and grandmother. Shirley was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

