Shirley VanScoik, 87-year-old resident of Pierz, formerly of Royalton, died November 18, 2022 at the Pierz Villa.
Funeral Service held on Tuesday, November 22 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Royalton. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday at the church in Royalton. Burial at Riverside Cemetery in Royalton.
Shirley was born on July 17, 1935 to Walter and Catherine (Schaefer) Delles in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She married Elmer VanScoik and together they had eight children. Shirley volunteered for many years at the Royalton Elementary School. She loved to quilt and made quilts for many of her family members. She liked to do puzzles and spend time with family. Shirley was very family orientated. She was a member of the Christian Mothers.
Shirley is survived by her children, Jeffery (JoAnn) VanScoik of Little Falls, Wanda (James) Reed of Longville, Cathy Mead of Little Falls, Edward (Megan) VanScoik of Little Falls, Judith Christle of Little Falls; siblings, Darrell Delles, Margaret Kampa; 31 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; sons, Thomas and Leroy; daughter, Nancy; grandson, Joshua; great-grandsons, Justin and Jonathon and son-in-law, Richard Mead.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the memory and Celebrating the Life of Shirley. 320-632-4393
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.