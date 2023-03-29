Shirley Olson, age 89, of Onamia, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

A Funeral service was held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN, with visitation one hour prior to services at church. Private family burial at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Slayton, MN. The family of Shirley Olson would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindness at this time.

