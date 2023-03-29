Shirley Olson, age 89, of Onamia, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
A Funeral service was held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN, with visitation one hour prior to services at church. Private family burial at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Slayton, MN. The family of Shirley Olson would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and kindness at this time.
Shirley Ann Olson was born on September 22, 1933, in Lime Creek, MN. She was the daughter of Gebhart and Nora (Allen) Illg. She attended school and graduated from Slayton High School in 1951. On May 4, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to Donald Olson at the Slayton Lutheran Church in Slayton, MN. After their marriage, the couple lived in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, during the Korean War. After Donald's discharge from the army in 1953, the couple returned to Slayton. In 1968, the couple moved to Worthington, and then in 1970, they moved to Pipestone. Shirley and Don were blessed with two children, Jim and Deb. They shared 55 years of marriage when Don passed away on April 17, 2007. Shirley was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, MN, where she resided with her son since early 2021.
Shirley enjoyed reading, playing cards, playing organ, watching westerns, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending time on her computer.
On Friday, March 17, 2023, Shirley was admitted to Mille Lacs Health System, where she passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, with her children by her side, at the age of 89 years.
Shirley is lovingly remembered by her son, Jim of Onamia; daughter, Deb and husband, Larry of Dakota, MN; four grandchildren, Mike (Jen) Olson, Matt (Nicole) Olson, Anne Oevering, and Ashley Nordmeyer; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter-in-law.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.