Shirley May Brandt, 87, of Seymour, WI passed away on January 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at McQuoid's Inn at Isle, MN. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, service at 11:00 with dinner to follow. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Shirley was born on February 19, 1934, to Elmer and Myrtle (O'Quist) Mattson in Braham, MN. Shirley spent the past 3 years in Seymour near her daughters but lived in the Onamia, MN area most of her life. Shirley went to school in Braham, MN, graduating in 1951.
She married Robert (Bob) Brandt in 1953. The couple made their home in Cove while Bob worked at Cresthaven Dairy. Shirley worked at Glenn's Clothing Store, Shore Acres, Bitzen's Tackle Castle and Izaty's over the years. In 1961, they started Brandt's Launch and Ice Fishing business on Mille Lacs Lake. The ice fishing business passed down to their son Jerry and is now operated by her grandchildren, continuing a 60+ year legacy.
Shirley enjoyed playing cards and dominoes, gardening, baking, making embroidery and quilt gifts for her family. She also volunteered many hours at the Onamia nursing home helping the older residents with their mail and activities. Shirley's passion and joy were her family, especially her 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by daughters, Judy (Craig) Hagman of Clintonville, WI and Deb (Brian) Maas of Seymour, WI; son, Bruce (Nancy) Brandt of Hillman, MN; sisters, Violet Heald, Lorna (Gary) Salmonson, and Janice Arnold; brother Loren (Janice) Mattson; sisters-in-law Sharon Mattson and Karen Mattson; brothers-in-law, Maurie (Ardean) Brandt and Duane McQuoid.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; son, Jerry; brothers, Dwayne and Darrold; sister-in-law, Shirley McQuoid.
