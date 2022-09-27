Shirley J. Arvidson, 97-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.

Private Services will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN with Rev. Tony Romaine officiating. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Caring for Shirley and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

