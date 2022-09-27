Shirley J. Arvidson, 97-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
Private Services will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN with Rev. Tony Romaine officiating. Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Caring for Shirley and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Shirley Jane Farrow was born on June 14, 1925 in Little Falls, MN to the late Charles and Edna (Wood) Farrow. She lived most of her life in the Little Falls and Morrison County area, with a brief residence in Minneapolis to attend the Minnesota School of Business and the University of Minnesota. She returned to Little Falls after marrying Norman K. Arvidson in 1946. Shirley was an active participant in many organizations in the area. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, served in many capacities at First United Church, member and leadership roles in the Mrs. Jaycees, Order of Eastern Star, PEO Sisterhood, hospital auxiliary and past president of the Community Development Corporation, and docent at Linden Hills and the Morrison County Historical Society, to name a few. Shirley Jane was the administrative assistant to the local public school superintendent for 17 years. Her extensive knowledge of local history and the many organizations proved to be an invaluable asset in her employment.
Mrs. Arvidson is survived by her three children, Clay (Linda) of Victoria, MN, Ross (Kimberly) of Carolina Shores, NC, and Claire DeVan (Mark) of Cleveland, OH; numerous grandchildren and even a few great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman K. Arvidson; her parents, Edna and Charles Farrow; brother, Lyle Farrow, and grandson, Joshua Arvidson.
