Shirley Irene Madsen

Shirley Irene Madsen, age 92, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 14827 Prairie Dr., Little Falls, MN 56345. A luncheon to follow. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

