Shirley Irene Madsen, age 92, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Funeral services will be Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 14827 Prairie Dr., Little Falls, MN 56345. A luncheon to follow. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Shirley was born March 2, 1931 to Peter and Faye (Gile) Anderson. Shirley grew up on a farm south of Grantsburg, WI. As the daughter in the family, she enjoyed helping her mother in the kitchen and summer gardening. Her fondness was for all the pretty flowers. She would then grow to meet her husband, William W. Madsen Jr. They married on June 2, 1947. They moved to various places throughout their years together, making dear friends everywhere they went. Her most cherished possession was her children, having seven sons and one daughter. Shirley worked hard but being a mother brought her great joy. She was also an avid reader of books, magazines and newspapers. Rarely did you find her hands without one. During her reading, she learned about the Bible's promise of a future Paradise and became one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She then delighted sharing these Bible truths with others.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband William, two sons David and Allen, her parents, her three brothers and two infant siblings.
She is survived by her children William and Carol Madsen, Donn and Jane Madsen, Randall and LuCinda Madsen, Kevin and Judy Madsen, Sheila and Steve Johnson, Joel Madsen; daughter-in-law Gayle Madsen; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
