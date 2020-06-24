Shirley Hoskins

Shirley Hoskins, age 83, of Milaca, formerly of Hillman, passed away May 9, 2020 surrounded by her family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the home of Bruce Hoskins, 18397 130th Avenue, Milaca, MN 56353. 

