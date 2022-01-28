Shirley A. Grams

Shirley Ann Grams, age 74 of Green Isle, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at her home.
Funeral Service held Monday, January 31, 2022 at 11 A.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Matt Schroeder as officiant. Visitation Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Luncheon following the service at the American Legion in Waconia. Interment at Camp Ripley Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.
Shirley was born on April 22, 1947 in Reading, PA, the daughter of Earl and Esther (Ketner) Shappell. On August 22, 1966, Shirley was united in marriage to Darrell Grams.
Shirley led a full and active life. She enjoyed travelling with her husband of 50+ years, specially to Arizona and Branson, MO. She was the "First Lady" of the Upper Midwest A-C Club and faithfully supported Darrell as the president of their Board of Directors. She delighted in heading across the country in that capacity, to tractor shows and get-togethers. In her leisure time, Shirley enjoyed many hobbies including quilting and embroidery. She was also an accomplished arborist, tending to her many house plants.
Shirley was very proud of her time in the United States Marine Corps. She worked tirelessly to become recognized as a certified Daughter of the American Revolution in 2019. Of all her accomplishments and loves in this life, Shirley's greatest treasure was her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the lights of her life.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Esther Shappell; mother-in-law and father-in-law Vivian and Lester Grams; cousin Bonnie Borky; great-grandson Parker Grams; niece Lisa Solarz.
Shirley is survived by her loving family: husband Darrell; children Darrell Jr. and Dawn Grams of Arlington, Todd Grams and friend Lori Miller of Cologne, April Grams and special friend Russ Lesniak of Green Isle, Bradley and Brenna Grams of Hamburg, Aaron and Julie Grams of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Courtney (Alby) Foss, Paul Grams, Becca Grams, Erin Grams, Nick Grams, Wyatt Yanisch, Cameron Yanisch, Tyson Grams, Joe Grams, Olivia Grams, Lisa Grams, Hayley Grams, Hunter Grams; great-grandchildren Maci Schauer, Alice Foss, Bryan Lindberg, Ava Foss, Peyton Grams, Nicholas Lindberg; brother Robert and Pauline Shappell of Cedarburg, WI; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lemoine and Lois Grams, LaVonne and Lloyd Solarz; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials accepted will be donated to multiple charities that were close to Shirley's heart.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
