Shielia Lenora Perrault (Shielia Conrad), 76-year-old resident of Little Fall, MN, passed away on October 19, 2020 after a fight with ovarian cancer. Shielia was born on May 19, 1944 on White Earth reservation to her birth parents Joyce and Louis Eickstadt, and was adopted by loving parents Joseph and Veronica Fink in 1950. Shielia married Thomas Conrad in April of 1960, he preceded her in death in 1992. They had six children LindaLee Retka (Geno), Kelly Conrad (Thomas Prozinski), Todd Conrad (Carol Kempenich), Aimee Tholen (Jeff), Jeff Conrad (Sue), and Jenny Brummer (Craig). Her Ojibwe name was Waasewaayhabanikwe (early morning light woman). Shielia was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (Gigi), she treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She worked at Lincoln School in Little Falls, MN as a Paraprofessional and authored and published her autobiography, “Brown Eyes” about her adoption and growing up in a small town in Minnesota. In 1994, she was united in marriage to David Mallak until his death in 2015. Shielia is survived by her six children, and Brook Mallak, Crystal Parker (Aaron), Brandon Mallak, and Grant Mallak; grandchildren Zebulon and Danielle Retka, Trista Nelson, Elijah and Katie Retka, Lindsey and Amr Sallam, Desiree Tholen, Stephanie Miester, Zachary Brummer, Thomas Conrad, Samuel Brummer, Cecilia Conrad, Maria Conrad, Tristan Conrad and Henry Handeland; great-grandchildren Remington Retka, James Goebel, Elijah Retka, Paul Nieman, Domonic Gilbert, Avalon Gilbert, Lyla Retka, Henry Retka, Neveah Schilling, Emma Schilling, and Zain Sallam; sisters Joy Robbinson, DuRae Poukka, Susan Strand and brother Paul Fink. Shielia was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Tom and David, brother Charles Neuerburg, and grandson Frank Handeland. To celebrate a life well lived, a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN on November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m.
