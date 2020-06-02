Shelly L. Schwendeman, 63 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m.. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. The guidelines for social distancing must be followed. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice, MN. Machele (Shelly) Louise Hall was born on March 26, 1957 in Little Falls, MN to Phyllis Hall. She attended school in Sauk Rapids, MN. Shelly was united in marriage to Rick Staneart on December 28, 1974. They later divorced in 1990. Shelly was then united in marriage to Steve Schwendeman on September 2, 1992, after she had found what she was looking for. Shelly loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and working in her yard and flower gardens. She looked forward to attending the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair. Shelly was devoted to her family and loved the time spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. Shelly is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Katie Rosenthal, Kaleb Staneart, Kelsey (Richard) Schneider, Kayla Schwendeman (fiancé: Richard Buehning), and Thomas Schwendeman; grandchildren, Kacie Rosenthal, Nick Henry, Abby Henry, Landon Buehning, Alivia Buehning, and Benjamin Buehning; siblings, Bill (Mary) Gutzkow, Terri (Bob) Veldkamp, and Vicki (Darryl) Rekowski; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roy and Bernice Hall; mother, Phyllis (Hall) Rasmussen; uncle, Jim Hall; brothers, John and Jeffrey; and sisters, Krissy, Manya, Valerie, and Shannon.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.