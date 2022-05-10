Shelley L. Williams, 52-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at her home in Little Falls, MN.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, 9, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial took place in the Fort Ripley Cemetery in Fort Ripley, MN. A visitation was held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Shelley and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Shelley was born on July 17, 1969 in Fridley, MN to the late Robert and Nancy (Thornton) Williams. She grew up in the Spring Lake Park area until they relocated to the Little Falls area in 1972. Shelley attended school in Little Falls where she finished her schooling at Little Falls Community High School. She was a loving sister, mother and most recently a loving grandmother.
In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, family get-togethers, and riding motorcycles. She took several trips to Sturgis for the annual rally. Shelley was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, in which she struggled to take care of day-to-day tasks but she always loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally and cared for them dearly. Shelley was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Shelley is survived by children, Josh Klosowski of Little Falls, MN and Cody Klosowski of Little Falls, MN; siblings, Scott (Lori) Williams of Little Falls, MN, Stacey Williams of Little Falls, MN and Cheryl Ham of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Skylar, Alayna, and Zoey and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Nancy Williams; sister, Debbie Bauer; and nephews, Justin Richner and Joey Ham.
