Sheila R. Christenson, age 63, of Staples died April 6, 2021 at the Lakewood Medical Center in Staples. A celebration of Sheila’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Staples. Sheila was born April 12, 1957 in Grand Rapids to George and Marlene (Stangline) Poach. She grew up on the family farm in Monticello, until moving to Backus where she graduated high school. Sheila married James “Jim” Tepley on November 29, 1975 at St. Isadore’s Catholic Church in Moran Township. The couple had three children and later divorced. She worked in quality control for Morey’s Seafood until her retirement. Sheila enjoyed her flower gardens, listening to music, and finding serenity in the kitchen, cooking her infamous Sea Food Lasagna. She enjoyed cooking for guests and making everyone feel comfortable in her home; usually guests would leave calling her “mom.” Sheila taught her family to never give up, if you see it and want it get it, and always support one another. She was loving, supportive, AMAZING, always ready for an adventure and full of life. Above all else, Sheila loved her family beyond words and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Sheila is survived by her children, Heather (Scott) Carry of Staples, Kyle Tepley of Motley; grandchildren, Thomas, Cody, Skyla, Molly; daughter-in-law, Miranda Coverse of Motley; siblings, Allen Poach of Big Lake, Linda Osborne of Ohio; first husband, Jim (Linda) Tepley of Staples. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Wade Poach, Doug Poach. Sheila is now embracing her son, Travis Tepley in her arms once again.
