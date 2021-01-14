Sharon R. Jirasek, 70-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A funeral will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021, at Little Falls Alliance Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Gary Espeseth officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, from 4-7 p.m., and from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Little Sauk Township, MN, following the service. Sharon Renee Jirasek (Lent) was born on May 24, 1950, to Charles and Marilyn Lent. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1968, and then received a diploma in practical nursing from Brainerd Area Vocational Technical School. She was united into marriage to John Sivert Jirasek on April 3, 1971. Sharon owned and operated the Randall Café for two years, and had a career as a licensed nurse at St. Francis Convent in Little Falls, MN. Her hobbies included crochet, reading, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and spending time with family and friends. Sharon is survived by husband John; son, Joshua (Brianna Jo) Jirasek of Wisconsin; daughter, Jessica Jirasek of Little Falls; brother, David Lent of Blaine, MN; and mother, Marilyn Lent of Little Falls; two granddaughters, Leah (5 years) and Alyssa (16 months) Jirasek. Sharon was preceded in death by father, Charles Lent; and sister-in-law, Barbara Lent.
