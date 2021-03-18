Sharon Lee (Walkoviak) Plante, age 75 of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A visitation will take place on Sunday, March 21, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Sharon Lee was born on July 20, 1945, the daughter of Edward and Louise (LeBlanc) Walkoviak of Little Falls. Sharon graduated from St. Francis High School. After high school, Sharon met Douglas Plante; the couple was united in marriage on October 7, 1967. Their union was blessed with five children, Dion, Michelle, Melissa, Tina and Shane. Prior to having children, Sharon worked at a local bank as a teller. After starting their family, Sharon stayed home and spent her days taking care of her family and their home. As the children grew older, she worked part time at Cabin Fever and worked for over 15 years at Coborn’s bakery, enjoying the hustle and bustle and visiting when she could with the customers. In her down time, she could be found reading a good book, working on puzzles or out playing bingo with family and friends. She was a member of the Little Falls VFW Auxiliary and a lifelong member of Belle Prairie Church. Sharon became a widow more than 25 years ago. Despite this difficult path, she always provided a welcoming, loving home to her family. She is survived by her children, Dion Plante, Michelle (Chris) Nornberg, Melissa (Eric) Walthall, Tina (Brad) Thoennes, Shane (Tara) Plante; grandchildren, Brittney (Kyler Eastman), Amber, Zach (Nicosja), Bailey and Paige Nornberg, Kaden and Thatcher Walthall, Emma Thoennes, Mason and Talan Plante; great-grandchild, Adeline Nornberg; siblings, Harvey (Jan) Walkoviak, Dianne (Dennis) Plante, Renee (Ralph) Kremer, Ron (Carole) Walkoviak, Wayne (Lois) Walkoviak; many nieces and nephews and her favorite dogs, Magnum and Max. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; and sister, Donna Eisel. Arrangements for Sharon are with the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Little Falls, Minnesota, 320-632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.