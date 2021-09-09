Sharon Lee Leek, 71-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the Mille Lacs Hospital in Onamia, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Lakeview Community Church in Hillman MN with Pastor Tim Graf officiating. Donations can be made to Sharon’s favorite organization Camp Jim at: https://campjim.org/product/donation/ Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia. Sharon was born on October 15, 1949, in Brainerd, MN to Juanita and Walter Graf. She was united in marriage to John Leek on February 14, 1970, in Brainerd, MN but resided in Onamia, MN where they raised their daughters Katrina and Shauna. After graduating from Crosby High School, she went on to Brainerd Vocational School of Nursing and graduated with Honors. She worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Rochester, Little Falls, and Onamia before going legally blind. In the following years, Sharon worked as Office Coordinator at Bethany Lutheran Church as well as volunteered at the nursing home. Sharon was a devout Christian, she loved gardening as it gave her extra time to pray while pulling weeds and enjoying the beauty of God’s earth and His artistic creation. Bible study groups were precious to her and where she rediscovered who Jesus was. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, bowling, playing computer games to exercise her brain and dominoes as she often won with her friends. She cherished most spending time with her family and friends, laughing and traveling with John on many adventures and road trips. Despite Sharon’s lifelong battle with medical conditions, her faith, strength and unfailing optimism, and unconditional love will live on in all those who know and love her. She is survived by her husband, John Leek; daughters, Katrina (Mark) Goehring and Shauna Leek; brothers, Jerry Graf and Jack Graf; grandchildren, Victoria Goehring, Lola and Amelie Dellascenza.
