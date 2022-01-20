Sharon C. (Dickmann) Schuett, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022.
A memorial service will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Gary Hendrickson officiating. A visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M., and will go until the start of the service. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery following the service. Caring for Sharon and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Sharon C. Dickmann was born on October 25, 1954, in Little Falls, MN, to the late Otto and Mabel Dickmann. She was united in marriage to Gary Schuett on October 14, 1972. Sharon worked as a cook for the Little Falls School District, and at the St. Francis Convent.
In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, baking, cooking, playing games on her tablet, watching movies, and spending time with her family and friends. Sharon will be missed by all who knew her.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Gary Schuett; son, Jeremy Schuett; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Holtz and Amanda (Jeremie) Rudek; brother, Dennis (Debbie) Dickmann; sister, Darlene Matros; brothers and sisters-in-law, Elta and Art Balaski, Donny and Karla Schuett, Bill and Kathy Schuett, Mary Waddell, and Pat Dickmann; and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Mabel Dickmann; brothers, Doug Dickmann and Darrel Dickmann; father and mother-in-law, Donald and Loretta Schuett; brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Marge Schuett; niece, Brenda Dickmann; nephew, Ryan Schuett; and sister-in-law, Darlene Schuett.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.