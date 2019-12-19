Serene M. Beierman, 100-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Church in Pierz, MN, at 11 a.m., with Father David Maciej officiating, and Father Kenneth Popp concelebrating. Burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN, from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. The Christian Mothers will pray the rosary on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 4:30 p.m., along with the Legion Auxiliary. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare’s Monastery in Sauk Rapids, MN, MCCL (Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life) and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz, MN. Serene Martha Beierman was born on December 16, 1919 in Epiphany, SD to Frank and Catherine (Schmitt) Zens. She was the seventh of eight children. She attended country school, walking over one mile to school each day carrying homemade lard sandwiches. As a young child, Serene helped with farm chores, carrying in water, collecting corn cobs and cow chips for the wood stove, feeding the pigs and milking cows by hand. The family later moved to southern Minnesota where she attended school and graduated from Russell High School in 1939. After one year of teacher training, Serene taught two years in the Tracy/Westbrook area. There she met her future husband, Melvin, when she took lunch out to a threshing crew. She and Melvin were married July 26, 1945 in Currie, MN. They farmed in the Dovray/Amiret area until 1955 when the family moved to Pierz. Serene was a busy domestic engineer raising their 11 children. After years at home, Serene ventured out to work as a cook’s helper at Pierz High School for 10 years. After retiring from the school, she volunteered at the Pierz Villa doing water cart and at Horizon Health transporting people to various places and visiting the elderly. Serene was a member of The Christian Women and The Pierz American Legion Auxiliary. She was named Morrison County Volunteer of the Year in 2000. She loved Bingo, playing cards, visiting with family and friends, and was always ready for some fun and responding with a smart comment. Serene is survived by nine children, Charles Beierman of Buckman, MN, Wayne Beierman of Eagan, MN, Dale (Dixie “Micky”) Beierman of Lastrup, MN, Joann (George) Gardner of Bemidji, MN, Scott (Susie) Beierman of Rice, MN, Dennis (Brenda) Beierman of Belton, TX, Lynn (Fred) Underhill of Pierz, MN, Mary (Bill) Freihammer of Baxter, MN and Joyce (Ernie) Bell of Sauk Rapids, MN; 29 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren and five step-great-grandchildren. Serene was preceded in death by her husband Melvin in 1997, sons Gary and Bruce, grandsons Joshua Beierman and Lee Underhill, daughter-in-law Lois Beierman, four brothers, three sisters, and many extended family members. After celebrating her 100th Birthday, Serene passed away peacefully the following day at the Pierz Villa. The family wishes to thank everyone at the Villa who cared for Serene and got the chance to experience her “unique” personality for the past seven years!
