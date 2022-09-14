Selma M. Gohl, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Lakewood Health System in Staples, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Caring for Selma and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN
Selma Marion Larson was born on July 30, 1933, to the late John E. Larson and Myrtle M. (Nelson) Larson in Leigh Township, Hillman, MN. She was united in marriage to Elmer A. Gohl on April 19, 1952. Selma attended school in Hillman, MN through 8th grade. She worked as a home health aide, factory worker in Minneapolis for Veeco, Woolworth, S&L, Marquette Welding Rod, farming and raising their family. Some of her hobbies included playing cards, gardening, reading, cooking, bingo, watching Wheel of Fortune and spending time with loved ones.
Selma is survived by her children, Michael (Diane) Gohl of Little Falls, MN, Keith Gohl of Pierz, MN, Linda (David) Olsen of Cushing, MN, Evelyn (Erik) Johnson of Cushing, MN; 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Selma was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer A. Gohl; daughter-in-law, Laurel E. Gohl; grandson, Dale R. Gohl; parents; sisters and brothers.
