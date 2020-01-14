Scott Nouis, 56-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba and Father Joe Herzing officiating. Burial took place in the Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Cemetery. A visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Parish prayers were prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday evening at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Scott was born on July 29, 1963, in Little Falls, MN to Beverly (Ginter) and the late LeRoy Nouis, Sr. He grew up in Little Falls where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School. Scott was for the most part a self-taught auto mechanic starting at the age of 15, which became his lifelong occupation. Besides his dad, Scott had a couple of great mentors along the way. He began working for Keith Hanson at The Auto Center in Little Falls in 1978. Also, he received much mentoring from one of his best buddies, Richard Atkinson, Sr. Later on, Scott enrolled at St. Cloud Technical College for two years, earning his degree in machining. Scott was united in marriage to LeaAnn Plumski on September 28, 1990, at the Catholic Church of St. Peters in St. Cloud, MN. On October 1, 2000, Scott and LeaAnn opened West Broadway Automotive and ran this successful auto repair business until Scott’s health forced them to close on June 6, 2019. Scott made a living servicing and repairing vehicles, but he made a life for himself and his family enjoying car and snowmobile racing. He raced cars on many oval dirt track circuits throughout Minnesota and North Dakota for 20 years. Over those years, he raced in many different classes like: Street Stock, Super Stock, and the Mod 4 divisions. In 2001, Scott was the NASCAR Dirt Track Champion in the Super Stock Division. He was also an avid Vintage Ice Oval Snowmobile Racer that began as a young man with his dad and the Atkinsons. Soon after his sons were born, he taught them the same passion that he had for vintage ice oval snowmobile racing. Scott, his boys, and his wife raced under the name of “Other Brother Racing Team” for 19 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time building the race sleds with his two boys and going to races every weekend as a family in the five-state area and Canada. Scott will be remembered by many for his passion and love for his family, enthusiasm for racing and dedication to winning. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Scott was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Scott is survived by wife, LeaAnn Nouis of Little Falls, MN; sons, Clint Scott (Giorgia) Nouis of Little Falls, MN and Kyle Scott (Carly) Nouis of Little Falls, MN; mother, Beverly Nouis of Little Falls, MN; mother-in-law, Alice Plumski of Randall, MN; siblings, Perry (Jean) Nouis of Plymouth, MN, Randy (Cindy) Nouis of Little Falls, MN, Allen (Cindy) Nouis of Little Falls, MN, Todd (Katie) Nouis of St. Cloud, MN, Linda (Richard) Carlson of Stella, MO, Troy (Jen) Nouis of Little Falls, MN and LeRoy (Linda) Nouis, Jr. of Little Falls, MN; brothers and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews; and godchildren. Scott was preceded in death by father, LeRoy Nouis, Sr.; brother, Wayne Nouis; and father-in-law, Leo Plumski, Sr.
