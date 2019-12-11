Scott “Frosty” Snow, 53-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Dave Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted by the Minnesota State Honor Guard. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m. to Noon on Friday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Scott was born in Little Falls, MN on January 31, 1966 to James and Shirley Snow. He attended Little Falls Schools, graduating with the class of 1984. He then enlisted and served in the United States Active Army from 1984 to 1987 and then served in the United States Army Reserves from 1987 to 1992. Tours included Desert Shield and Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991. Scott worked numerous jobs including certified boiler maker, welder, bartender and United Mailing. He was most recently employed at Astech Corporation as a traffic control supervisor. Scott enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his true passions was anything to do with firearms, knife sharpening, spending time outdoors and with his friends. Scott is survived by his mother, Shirley Snow of Leader, MN; brothers, DeWayne (Janet) Snow of El Pasco, TX and Kevin (Carol) Snow of Little Falls, MN; sister, Linda Medina of Little Falls, MN; nieces and nephews, Jessica Waldvogel, Joshua Medina, Sarah Smieja, Abigail Snow, Lawrence and Lori Ozoa. Scott is also survived by his adopted daughter, Sierra Gosiak, in which the time he spent with her was priceless. Scott was preceded in death by his father, James R. Snow; brother-in-law, Rodolfo (Rudy) Medina; grandparents, Francis and Clara Snow and Iver and Hulda Johnson. Pallbearers will be two past friends, Al Preimesberger and Rob Gosiak; two present friends, Brad Twardowski and Kody Kunerth and two family members, Joshua Medina and Nathan Waldvogel.
