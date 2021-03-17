Scott A. Langer, 44-year-old resident of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at UMC Hospital in Las Vegas, NV. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel, at 12 noon, with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillman, MN. Scott Langer was born on November 1, 1976, to Daniel Langer and Cynthia Murrell in Little Falls, MN. He attended Little Falls Community Schools, and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1995. After high school, Scott worked as a jailer at the Crow Wing County Jail for quite some time. He also worked in loss prevention for Kohls in Duluth, MN. In 2014, Scott moved to Las Vegas, where he took a job at Amazon, where he processed and scanned orders. In his free time, Scott enjoyed watching movies, working out, fishing, hiking in the mountains, and anything else he could participate in outdoors. He loved all sports, but his passion was the MN Twins. He attended many baseball games and watched every game he could on TV. Scott was a kind and gentle soul who would always be there for you at a moments notice. He never expected anything in return for helping out a loved one or a friend. He always had a big smile on his face even throughout all of his health issues. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. Scott is survived by his mother, Cynthia (Wesley) Murrell; father, Daniel Langer; sisters, Crystal Teel and Kim Mueller; brother, Troy Langer; and girlfriend, Olivia Saucedo. Scott was preceded in death by grandparents, Herb and Lola Brummer and Edward and Bernadine Langer; and numerous aunts and uncles.
