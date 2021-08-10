Sara M. Schmitt

Sara Marie Schmitt, age 28, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Sara was born on July 3, 1993, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, to Steven and Lisa Sontag and was raised on her family’s farm in Shafer, Minnesota. This is where she developed a love for agriculture and dairy cattle in particular. Sara attended South Dakota State University and received a degree in Dairy Science in 2015. On June 29, 2019, Sara married Michael Schmitt in Rice, Minnesota before moving to Rochester, Minnesota in 2020. Sara and Michael met on the 2009 National 4-H Dairy Conference trip but spent the better part of a decade simply as friends before pursuing a relationship in 2016. They shared a love of God, cows and travel that shaped the life they built together. Sara was known for her caring spirit and love for others. She valued personal conversations and genuinely listened to learn more about everyone she met. She was a giver and was always looking for ways to help others. In her free time, Sara baked pies and tasty desserts, tended to flowers and the garden, and walked with her Corgi puppy, Rip. She enjoyed exploring new places, visiting state and national parks, hiking, kayaking and biking. Sara is survived by her husband, Michael; parents, Steven and Lisa; siblings, Jill (Josh) Bednar and Mark Sontag; grandparents, Richard and Shirley Sontag and Milton Bahnemann; father and mother-in-law, Mark and Natalie Schmitt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jonathon, Libby, Katie and Austin Schmitt; and nieces and nephews. Sara is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Sontag and grandmother, Mary Ann Bahnemann. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Chisago Lakes Lutheran Church in Center City with Pastor Craig Lundstad-Vogt officiating. Visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12th at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom and also one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment follows the service at Hillside Cemetery in Center City. Arrangements are by Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Lindstrom. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
