Sandy K. Opatz, 80 year old resident of Little Falls, MN passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Alan Wielinski officiating. Burial held at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Sandy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Sandra was born on September 23, 1941 in Little Falls, MN to the late Stephen and Elizabeth (Trudeau) LaFond. She grew up in Little Falls, MN where she attended school and graduated from Little Falls High School with the Class of 1959. After graduation, Sandy began working for American National Bank in Little Falls, MN. She was united in marriage to Ronald Opatz on October 21, 1961 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. The couple was blessed with four children, whom they raised together in Little Falls, MN. Along with caring for her children, Sandy was employed at several area businesses throughout the years. She worked for National Foods, St. Otto's Care Center and later Bank of the West where she retired in 2004 for the first time. Shortly after retiring, her husband Ron passed away in 2005 and she went back to work at the Little Falls Wal-Mart Pharmacy until retiring for the final time in 2011. Sandy loved to keep herself busy by playing bingo, going fishing, and taking trips with her family and friends. She was actively involved in the Little Falls Dandelions, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Board of Directors at the Little Falls Senior Center, The Margarita Girls and The Golden Girls. Sandy has two great loves in her life, first were her children and grandchildren and the second love was Elvis Presley. She thoroughly enjoyed the music from Elvis Presley. Sandy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Sandy is survived by children, Lisa (Larry) Wielinski of Burtrum, MN, Greg Opatz of Little Falls, MN, Brian Opatz of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Karen (Don) Wojciechowski of Anoka, MN and Lois (Ron) Bieganek of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Thomas Opatz, Hailey Opatz, Ashley Opatz, Bethany White, Trevin Adair, Jaren Adair; great-grandchildren, Bralynn Bue, Kyleigh Opatz, Emmitt Adair, and Brock Adair.
Sandy was preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Elizabeth LaFond; husband, Ronald Opatz; and son, Thomas Opatz.
