Sandra Lee (Bonebrake) Frank, age 74, resident of Brainerd, MN, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2021 at St. Joseph's Medical Center.
Per Sandy's wishes, a small service was held with immediate family on November 6, 2021 at Shelley Funeral Home in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Sandy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Sandy was born on July 23, 1947 in Winnebago, MN to the late Herold and Delores (Saathoff) Bonebrake. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Robert Frank on August 15, 1964 at the Baptist Church in Little Falls, MN. Lloyd and Sandy lived in Little Falls, MN until 1967. During that time, Sandy worked at Munsingwear. Lloyd and Sandy then resided in Fort Ripley, MN until they moved to Winona, MN in 1972. During that time, Sandy attended nursing classes at Winona Technical College and was also a stay-at-home Mom raising three children. In 1984, Lloyd and Sandy moved to Brainerd, MN. Sandy was an amazingly strong woman who courageously fought peritoneal cancer for almost seven years with her loving husband by her side the entire time. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and plants, traveling, attending flea markets and garage sales, crocheting, ceramics, and collecting various items. Sandy was extremely proud of her three children, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them as often as possible.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lloyd Frank; her three children, Jennifer (Mike) Skappel of Little Falls, Jeffrey Frank of Fort Ripley, Jessica Frank of Sartell; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Dale (Carol) Bonebrake, Don (Brenda) Bonebrake, Duane (Mary) Bonebrake; sisters, Diane Allen and Donna Bruns.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herold and Delores Bonebrake and brother, Larry Bonebrake.
