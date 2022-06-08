Sandra "Sandy" C. Larson, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Woodsman Cemetery in Clarissa, MN, in the early fall of 2022. Caring for Sandy and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Sandra "Sandy" Johnson was born on May 20, 1942 in Bertha, MN to the late Axel and Ruby (Wiltermuth) Johnson. She grew up and attended high school in Clarissa, MN, graduating with the class of 1960. While attending school, she was a cheerleader and played the flute in band. Sandy was united in marriage to LaVerne Larson on March 10, 1962, at United Methodist Church in Clarissa, MN. The couple raised their three children in Belle Plaine, MN. Sandy worked for American Family Insurance, City of Belle Plaine, and Green Giant as a clerical secretary. Her hobbies and interests include, gardening, bowling, quilting, puzzles, reading, bird watching, flowers, time with friends, traveling, cooking and baking.
Sandy is survived by her sons, Brian Larson of Otsego, MN, Jeffrey (Gayle) Larson of Elko New Market, MN, and Steven Larson of Chaska, MN; brother, Adrien (Darlene) Johnson; grandchildren, Hannah, Nicholas, Eli (Kaitlin), Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Gracelyn and Nolan.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Ruby Johnson; husband, LaVerne Larson; sisters, Marilyn Lundquist and Anita LeNeave; brother, Darrell Johnson.
