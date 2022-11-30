Sandra Kaye Workman, 84-year-old resident of Alverna Apartments in Little Falls, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away on November 26, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her daughters.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her burial will be in Bear Head Cemetery in Burtrum, Todd County, MN.
Sandra Workman was born on July 13, 1938 to the late Thomas Clifford and Louise (Mack) Clark at Englewood Hospital in Chicago, IL. She was united in marriage to Thomas Joseph Workman on March 12, 1960 at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Chicago, IL.
Sandra is survived by her daughters Theresa (Workman) Soule of California, Catherine (Workman) Finken of Rochester, MN, Martha (Workman) Pfeiffer of Woodbury, and Patricia Workman of Little Falls; grandchildren April and James Stanley, Michael Finken, Thomas and Matthew Notch, Gabriel, Julie, and Aaron Loxterkamp; her sister-in-law Beverly Clark of Illinois; and nieces, cousins, and many great-grandchildren, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Louise Clark, husband Thomas, daughter Toni (Workman) Stanley, and dear brother Thomas.
Sandra attended Wentworth Elementary School and Frances W. Parker in Chicago, IL. She completed a secretarial training program and had various secretarial positions including as an executive secretary in Chicago, IL and Minnesota. She and her husband owned and operated an archery store and shooting range in Worth, IL and she was an award-winning archer and handgun marksmanship in both the city and state of Illinois. The family moved to Minnesota in 1971 to try their hand at farming. She and her husband moved to Little Falls in 1981.
Sandra was quite a little jokester with her famous quips and one-liners. She always had a flower in her hair that matched her outfits and loved to wear fancy socks. She surrounded herself with the things she loved including many knick-knacks of cats, butterflies, and hummingbirds throughout her home. She served the Lord in many ways in the Catholic faith. Her faith kept her strong throughout her illness. The love of her faith was also evident as she surrounded herself with many Roman Catholic icons.
Mom loved sewing, baking, crafting, country music and dancing. She participated for many years on a local bowling league. She had a green thumb to be envied and grew roses, peonies, gardenias, and irises, both in Arizona and Minnesota and recently discovered her green thumb extended to orchids. Mom adored her five daughters. Mom will be greatly missed by her daughters, grandchildren, and many friends.
