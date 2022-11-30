Sandra Kaye Workman, 84-year-old resident of Alverna Apartments in Little Falls, formerly of Mesa, AZ, passed away on November 26, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her daughters.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her burial will be in Bear Head Cemetery in Burtrum, Todd County, MN.

