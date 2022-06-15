Sandra Gay

Sandra Kay (Siegel) Gay left the earth-bound world on a bright sunny Saturday: June the fourth, 2022. She joined heaven and her loved ones, held aloft by a choir of angels, with nearly a million songbirds leading the route. She was special that way.
Sandy was born in Emporia, KS on February 5, 1949. She lived in Colorado during her young years, eventually settling with her parents and big brother Freddie in Little Falls, MN. There she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School with her best friend Vicki (Mrozik) Thorn, going on to St. Francis Catholic High School with Sue, Rita, Mary, Vicki and many other girls whom she stayed in contact with for the rest of her days. She attended Technical College in St. Cloud, MN after graduation to pursue certification in stenography. On August 3, 1968, Sandy joined Bill Gay in marriage.
Sandy was mom to Michelle Gay Taylor (Dave), Sean Gay, Becky Dryburgh (Steve), Ryan Gay, and Stacey Gay. Brandy Siltman (Hunter), Daniel Drong, Dalton Dryburgh (Brittney), Josh Drong, Cody Dryburgh, Faith Taylor, and Hope Taylor called her grandma. She was on her third generation of creating Easter egg hunts in 2022 for her precious great-grandchildren Arlo, Coraline and Rosalie Siltman.
In addition to her devotion to the church, volunteering over the years with the decorating committee, cleaning committee, working on the funeral luncheon team or leading Adoration, prior to moving to the Brainerd area in the mid-2000's, Sandy served the residents of Morrison County as a Home Health Care Provider. She embraced life as a farm wife, rock picker, animal lover, gardener, artist, kite flyer, worm digger, caregiver, birthday cake baker, softball player, confidante, Birthright volunteer, expert fisher-woman, explorer, advocate for the downtrodden, prayer warrior, Vikings fan, prankster, hugger and exceptional friend—she was the brightest shining soul who raised the most independent, resilient, deeply loving children you have ever met. She truly infused them with herself.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Fredrick and Genevieve (Brausen) Siegel; and in-laws, Mildred and Robert Gay; as well as many beloved relatives who succumbed to polycystic kidney disease and the complications thereof.
She is survived by her husband, Bill of Pillager, MN; brother, Fred and sister-in-law, Teresa of Anoka, MN; as well as her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren—stretching from Hawaii through Colorado, to North Dakota and back to Minnesota.
She will be deeply and infinitely missed by her dear Chihuahuas Amigo and Pippi.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church on Monday, June 20th at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at Nelson-Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd, MN on Sunday, June 19th from 4-7pm; as well as one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Interment at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls, MN following a light luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your non-profit of choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.