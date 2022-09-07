Samantha Olson

Samantha Rose Olson, age 23, passed away peacefully at Hennepin County Medical Center on September 4, 2022.
Celebration of Life for Samantha held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Cushing Baptist Church. Visitation held at 3:00pm, followed by a service at 4:00pm. If friends and family wish to send flowers to the service at the church, please send them to 26298 Bear Road, Cushing MN 56443. Memorials are preferred to the family.
Samantha was born on March 9, 1999, in Anoka, MN. She has a wonderful, large, and loving family that will miss her dearly. She loved all animals, but adored turtles. She loved taking pictures with her phone and spending a lot of time on social media. She was connected with a lot of friends. Samantha enjoyed music, especially Justin Bieber and Florida Georgia Line. During the holidays, she looked forward to participating in the Christmas play at church. While she was at the Care Center, she cherished each card that she received from her many close friends and family members.
Left to cherish Samantha's memory are her mother and father Wendy and Gus Japp; her sisters Bethany and Kiera Japp; her brothers Timothy, Dalton (Heather), Bryce McClain, Robert Nordgren, and Caleb Japp; her nieces Brooklynn and Adelynn McClain; her biological mother Diane Olson; and many grandparents and other loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her biological father Richard Nordgren and her grandfather Art Rian Jr.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
