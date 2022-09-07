Samantha Olson

Samantha Rose Olson, age 23, passed away peacefully at Hennepin County Medical Center on September 4, 2022.

Celebration of Life for Samantha held on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Cushing Baptist Church. Visitation held at 3:00pm, followed by a service at 4:00pm. If friends and family wish to send flowers to the service at the church, please send them to 26298 Bear Road, Cushing MN 56443. Memorials are preferred to the family.

