Ryan Claseman, 42-year-old resident of Kandiyohi, MN, formerly of Little Falls died Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Bethesda Nursing Home in Willmar, MN.
A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 20 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN.
Ryan Robert Claseman was born January 3, 1980 in St. Cloud, MN to Robert Claseman and Mary Ganz. At the age of seven Ryan's family moved to Little Falls, MN where grew up and attended school. He joined the Army National Guard and the United States Army. He served his country proudly and was honorably discharged. He worked various jobs throughout his life. He liked to shoot pool, play UNO, video games, collect pop figurines, and enjoyed watching Star Wars and Star Trek and following and watching a good thunderstorm. He was an advocate for single father's rights. He enjoyed sending time with friends and family.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Mary (Jeff Yasgar) Ganz of Little Falls; father, Robert Claseman of St. Cloud; girlfriend, Samantha Hayhurst of Kandiyohi; children, Maisie of Rice, Kelsie of St. Cloud, Dominque and Jayden of Olivia, Teagan of Thompson, ND; brothers, Rob (Dana) Claseman of St. Augusta and Randy Claseman of Sartell.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Florence Ganz; paternal grandparents, Clem and Katherine Claseman and his uncles, David Ganz and Lyman Ganz.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Ryan. 320-632-4393
