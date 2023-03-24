Ruth Van Keuren

Ruth Alice Van Keuren was born June 16, 1922, to Louis and Alice Probst in Alice, ND. She moved to Minnesota with her parents in 1938. She worked in the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, CA during World War II when Perry "Pat" Van Keuren was released from the Veterans Hospital after being wounded in the Admiralty Islands.
Ruth and Pat were married at Holy Family Catholic Church on December 2, 1944. They farmed east and south of Pine Center. After her husband died in 1995, she remained on the farm until 2010. Ruth was active in her church in many ways and volunteered at the Onamia Long Term Care. She moved to Oakwood Apartments in December 2010 until entering the Onamia Nursing Home in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Pat; sisters Agnes, Gertrude, Donna, and Evelyn; brothers Wallace, Warren, Marvin and Laurence; grandsons Robert and Paul.
She is survived by her children Roy, Linda (Victor), Jerry (Maureen); grandsons Timothy (Amy) Lease, Patrick (Lynn) Lease, Bill Van Keuren, Eric (Amy) Van Keuren; sisters Barbara, Grace, Shirley; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11AM at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillman. Visitation held one hour prior to the mass. Burial in the parish cemetery.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.