Ruth Van Keuren

Ruth Alice Van Keuren was born June 16, 1922, to Louis and Alice Probst in Alice, ND. She moved to Minnesota with her parents in 1938. She worked in the Kaiser Shipyards in Richmond, CA during World War II when Perry "Pat" Van Keuren was released from the Veterans Hospital after being wounded in the Admiralty Islands.

Ruth and Pat were married at Holy Family Catholic Church on December 2, 1944. They farmed east and south of Pine Center. After her husband died in 1995, she remained on the farm until 2010. Ruth was active in her church in many ways and volunteered at the Onamia Long Term Care. She moved to Oakwood Apartments in December 2010 until entering the Onamia Nursing Home in 2017.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.