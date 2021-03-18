Ruth A. Bue, 56-year-old resident of St. Michael, MN, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. Ruth Ann Zehowski was born on July 17, 1964 in St. Paul, MN to James and Jeanette (Klisch) Zehowski. She attended Little Falls Community High School and graduated in 1982. Ruth attended Minneapolis Technical Institute, where she received her LPN license. She was united in marriage to her soulmate and love of her life, Sidney Bue on August 17, 1991 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN. Ruth and Sid made their home in St. Michael, MN. Throughout her nursing career, she worked in several specialties: Long Term Care, Family Practice, Pediatrics, OB/GYN, Sports Medicine and Dermatology. She briefly worked part-time at Noble Quilter in Elk River, where she got to enjoy and share her passion for quilting with others. Ruth most recently worked at Associated Skin Care Specialist. Many close friendships were created throughout her career. Ruth enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She liked getting up early in the morning with a cup of coffee to soak in all the beautiful things that nature had to offer. Watching playful birds and keeping an eye out for cardinals, were some of her favorites. She enjoyed whole-heartedly spending quality time with her beloved, Sid. Ruth took pride in her flowers and gardening. She enjoyed cooking, canning and baking. She always made sure to share her homemade goods with family, friends and neighbors. She always looked forward to her and Sid’s yearly fishing trips on Lake Winnie with family, planning house projects, taking road trips, and especially loved her quilting shop hops with dear friends. Ruth’s favorite hobby was quilting. There was not a holiday or occasion missed where she made sure that she had something made special for someone. Ruth had a bright, beautiful smile. She was loving, compassionate, always there for others and put them first. She was always there for you and had a listening ear for all her family and friends. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Sidney of St. Michael; mother, Jeanette Zehowski of Little Falls; siblings, Mike Zehowski of St. Michael, Albert (Karen) Zehowski of Elk River, John (Pam) Zehowski of Hermantown, Ann (Troy) Hovland of Royalton. Also, several close nieces, nephews, godchildren, in-laws and many other relatives and friends. Ruth was preceded in death by her father, James Zehowski; grandparents, Leo and Ruth Zehowski and Michael and Helen Klisch.
