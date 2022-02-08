Russell Plante

Private services will be at a later date for Russell J. Plante, age 59, of Brainerd, who passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Good Samaritan Bethany in Brainerd, MN.
Russell was born on October 25, 1962, in Minneapolis, MN to Sam and Bernice Plante. He grew up in Fort Ripley.
Russell had many friends and was most definitely the life of the party. He enjoyed hunting, garage sales, and working with wood.
Survivors include his parents Sam and Bernice Plante of Fort Ripley; his brother Donald Plante of Fort Ripley; his sisters Valerie (Darrell) Posterick of Little Falls, Mary (Casey) Brechtel of Galvaston Island, TX, Lisa (Robert) Salzberg of Sarasota, FL and Amy (Peter) Sandy of Long Prairie; many nieces and nephews and Dustin Jensen who he looked at like his son.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Walter and Velda Plante and John and Helen Holewa.
A special thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Bethany and Good Samaritan Hospice, especially Travis and Dorinda for taking such wonderful care of Russell and our family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
