Rudolph "Rudy" Rothleutner, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A private family service will be held.
Rudolph "Rudy" Rothleutner was born on August 9, 1935 in Douglas, Wyoming to the late Joseph and Katherine (Mauer) Rothleutner. Rudy attended school until the eighth grade. He was united in marriage to Margaret Dombovy on June 10, 1958 in Royalton, MN. The couple made their home south of Little Falls on the family farm. He farmed the majority of his life caring for his land and many animals.
Rudy enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with friends, family, and especially the grandchildren/great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his eight children, Tom, Patty Steinert, Ray, Mary Mitchell, Cindy (Ron) Smieja, Jim (Juliane), Kathy Wilkenson, and Ann (Scott) Sobiech; 19 grandchildren and two step grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph; wife, Margaret in 2016; son-in-law, Jerry Steinert in 2020.
