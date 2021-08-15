A funeral mass is scheduled at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls at 10:30 a.m., August 28, 2021. Burial will follow at Holy Family Church cemetery, Belle Prairie followed by a luncheon served in the fellowship hall at Holy Family parish. Memorials in Rosyne’s name may be given to Our Lady of Peace (Hospice Care), 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.