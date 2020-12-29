Rosyne Valley, age 92, of Little Falls, died comfortably and at peace on Christmas morning, at Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home in St. Paul. Daughter of Albert and Adelaide Valley, Rosyne was born on June 7, 1928, in Belle Prairie Township, MN, and attended grade school at what is now known as the Historic Rural Schoolhouse. After graduating from Little Falls High School in 1946, Rosyne was employed by the Morrison County Attorney’s Office as a Legal Secretary where she worked until retirement. In her younger years, Rosyne enjoyed spending time at the lake, and spent many weekends babysitting her nieces and nephews. She was a golfer, and often traveled to the warmer and sunnier climates of California and Hawaii. She was a life-long reader (she loved learning new words) and walker (miles every day), and spent countless hours volunteering in Little Falls. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and of several other local community organizations. Rosyne was preceded in death by her parents; by her sisters, Beatrice Schilling and brother-in-law Byron, and Lucille Valley; by her twin brothers Louis and sister-in-law Margie, and LeRoy and sister-in-law Joann. Rosyne is survived by her brother Leonard and sister-in-law MaryAnn, and many nieces and nephews and their extended families. She will most affectionately be remembered as “Aunt Rosyne,” and was a humble woman of great faith who lived a very simple and uncomplicated life. She was a compassionate “listener,” had a wonderful sense of humor, a strong faith, and spent hours in prayer. She lived a full life, and was ready and anxious to meet her Lord. A celebration of Rosyne’s life, including a funeral mass in Little Falls, will be scheduled when safety permits.
