Ross Norgren

Ross S. Norgren, 68 year old resident of Long Prairie, MN passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Centracare Health in Long Prairie, MN.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with a remembrance service at 7:00 P.M. Caring for Ross and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.