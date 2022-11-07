Rosetta K. Weber, 90-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls.
A Mass of Christian Burial was 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial was in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation was from 9 AM to 11 AM on Saturday at the church. Caring for Rosetta and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Rosetta Kapsner Weber was born November 27, 1931 to Frank Kapsner and Barbara Zenner Kapsner on their farm just north of Buckman. Rosetta attended school in Buckman, then St. Francis and public school in Little Falls, eventually completing teacher training in Little Falls, as suggested by her school counselor. Her brother Urban borrowed her the money to attend school. At age 18, Rosetta lived with a family east of Buckman and started teaching Grades 1-8 in a country school. Around that time, she met and was engaged to Leo Albert Weber. Rosetta married Leo in Buckman on June 17, 1952. After a couple years, they took a train to Nevada, moving near Al and Mary (Weber) Konen, where Leo worked on the military base and Rosetta continued teaching, and they had their first three children, Anthony, Barbara and Charles. They moved with the three children back to Pierz, and continued to live there where seven more children were born to them, completing letters D through J: Dorothy, Elizabeth, Frank, George, Henry, Ivan and John. They operated the Star Cafe for about five years, then Leo took a job with the Minnesota Highway department while Rosetta returned to teaching at St. Michael School in Buckman for 12 years until 1977. Rosetta enjoyed her Buckman students and being back in that community, where her mother Barbara Kapsner was still living. While teaching, and caring for 10 children, Rosetta took on the challenge of taking whatever version of station wagon the family had, and driving evenings to St. Cloud State to get a 4-year Teaching Degree and Special Education License. Rosetta was hired as a Special Education Teacher in the Pierz District, teaching out of the church basement and then eventually a modular classroom placed outside of St. Joseph's Grade School. Rosetta and Leo played guitars and sang with their growing family, and took part in many family and neighborhood baseball games, making the walk over to the park where they divided up the family and any others in town who showed up.
During these years, Rosetta and Leo were officers for Catholic Aid Insurance and very involved in church activities and American Legion and Auxiliary activities, with Rosetta serving as an officer and historian. They also enjoyed many activities with their large extended families and were very engaged in supporting sports teams and local activities.
Rosetta was the youngest of 12 children. Her siblings were: Alphonse Kapsner, Sr. Mary Cecilia, Leander Kapsner, Gilbert Kapsner, Victor Kapsner, Urban Kapsner, Irma Terwey, Peggy Block, Regina Grittner, Ann Poser, Oliver Kapsner.
Rosetta is survived by her children, Anthony and Bonnie (Burgraff) Weber, Barb Weber, Charles and Renee (Kelzenberg) Weber, Dorothy and Albert Greene, Elizabeth Stocco, Frank and Brenda (Brixius) Weber, George and Marge (Boser) Weber, Hank and Tara (Delaney) Weber, Ivan and Karen (Moeller) Weber, John and Amy (Hoffman) Weber; grandchildren, Jay and Kate Weber, Mitch (Katie), Sam and Emily (Kwamaine Johnson) Weber, Albert and Matthew Greene, Ian (Jess), Scotty and Theresa Stocco, Nicolette (Branden Deal), Shane (Rachael) and Preston (Olivia) Weber, Nathan Schomer, Breck, Michael (Kristin) and Aaron (Melanie) Weber, Jordan (Kaylee) Vaughan, Marie (Aaron Schutte) and Grant O'Neill, Joe (Michelle) Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Alicia, Kathryn, William, Daniel, Amanda (Joe) Bayleigh, Ruger, Weston (Ian), Kwamaine Jr., Malik (Emily), Leo, Maddox (Marie) Kaycee, Andrea (Nicolette), Avery, Violet (Shane) Arya (Preston) Blake, Finley, Lennon (Jordan) Landon, Claire (Michael). Rosetta is survived on Leo's side by Mary Weber (Konen), Theresa (Weber) Zenner, Mary (Rudolph) Weber, Stephen Weber.
