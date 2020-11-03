Rosemary Rita Laseski, 93, went to heaven on November 2, 2020. A resident of Timber Hills senior living community in Inver Grove Heights, she lived previously in several towns in central Minnesota: Gilman, Little Falls, Rush City, and Forest Lake. Rosemary was born in Gilman, Minnesota on Oct. 9, 1927, the 13th of 14 children of John and Theresa (Jurek) Niedzielski. After graduating from Foley High School, she entered a 3-year nurse’s training program at St. Gabriel’s Hospital School of Nursing in Little Falls and became a registered nurse. Rosemary often recalled the hard work and high expectations of the Franciscan nuns who taught her. While a student nurse, she met her future husband Duane, but she wasn’t ready to settle down yet. She and her sister Theresa moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to work in a Catholic hospital there; she also worked at a hospital in Cambridge before returning to Little Falls to marry Duane in 1951. There she became a homemaker and mother of four daughters, Ruth, Mary, Carol, and Barbara. As a young mother, Rosemary was an excellent seamstress, sewing her girls matching dresses, pajamas, and even doll clothes and later teaching them how to sew and embroider. She was also a wonderful baker, specializing in cinnamon rolls, bars, and cakes for her family and for church events. Rosemary and Duane had a very traditional marriage; he was the breadwinner and she was responsible for tending to his health and well-being, managing the girls, and running a thrifty household. She worked tirelessly at maintaining her home, lawn, and garden. In addition, she put her nursing skills to work as a volunteer during immunization drives at her children’s schools and with the Red Cross Blood Bank. Rosemary was a faithful member of the Catholic churches in the three communities in which she and Duane lived: St. Mary’s in Little Falls, Sacred Heart in Rush City, and St. Peter’s in Forest Lake. She also volunteered at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Rush City and Birchwood in Forest Lake, fondly referring to her work with “the seniors” even as she entered their age group. Rosemary liked to bake, follow the news, weather, and changing seasons, and listen to music. She was never very far from her beloved WCCO and knew the words to an amazing number of show tunes, patriotic songs, and TV jingles from the 1940s-1970s. She was a great letter writer and sender of birthday and Christmas cards and took pride in being a good neighbor. In retirement, she and Duane were known for their daily walks in their Forest Lake community where they often picked up litter as they went. After Duane developed more health challenges, she spent much time on his care at home and then became a daily visitor to his nursing home. Rosemary herself remained in excellent physical health until the last months of her life. She moved to Timber Hills in 2013 to be closer to her daughter Barbara and son-in-law Randy. As a resident, she enjoyed winning prizes at bingo games, doing chair exercises and art activities,and ordering her meals from a menu with other people serving her and doing the dishes. She also took part in Timber Hill’s many excellent musical programs; song leaders always commented on her strong and enthusiastic singing, which roused other residents to join. Rosemary was preceded in death by husband Duane, parents Theresa and John, and siblings Clem, Ben, Bridget, Roman, Pauline, Helen (Sister Joel OSB), Josephine, Florence, Catherine, Hiladore, Theresa, Marcel, and John. Left to treasure her memory are daughters Ruth Laseski (Sandro Serra) of Bellaire, Texas, Mary Miller of Bountiful, Utah, Carol Boston (Rob) of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Barbara Ness (Randy); grandchildren Laura Hancock, Julianne Hancock (Shane Peterson), Michelle Hancock (Sam Goeppinger), Anne Serra, Ellie Serra, Riley Ness (Rebecca), Olivia Ness, Claire Boston, and Hazel Boston; great-grandchildren Violet and August Peterson; as well as sister-in-law Lillian Niedzielski, brother-in-law Wes Laseski, cousins-in-laws Darlene Banick and Mary Daubanton, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Buenafe, Janette, Valerie and all the caring staff at Timber Hills as well as Beth and the hospice support team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls or the Alzheimer’s Association. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Church of Saint Peter, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62. Please call for additional information. For those who prefer or require continued precautions, livestreaming will be available. Please enter the church through Door #4.
