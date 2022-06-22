RoseMary Anne Preimesberger, 91-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home in Pierz, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Ken Popp officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday, July 1, 2022 and from 9-10:30 A.M. on Saturday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. A Christian Mother's rosary will be prayed at 4:30 P.M followed by parish prayers at 7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Church. Caring for Rose Mary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
RoseMary was born on April 17, 1931 to the late Joseph and Minerva (Bachtel) Carson in Lakin Township. She grew up on a farm near Ramey where all the neighbors were like family. After graduating from Milaca High School, Rosemary moved to Minneapolis where she worked at Brown and Bigelow. She then worked for Honeywell before moving to Pierz where she began a 25 year career fulfilling nursing duties for Dr. RJ Stein. Dr. Stein and his family meant so much to her and she took pride in working for him throughout those years. After raising her children, RoseMary continued her medical education at Brainerd Technical College and worked for Chiropractor, Dr. James McKeirnan before her retirement job working for the Green Thumb Project.
While living in Pierz, she met her husband Art. RoseMary and Art were married at St Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville on July 2, 1955. After marriage, the couple moved to Saint Paul and began their family before returning to Pierz where they settled and raised their six children. RoseMary had a special gift of love that made every child that walked through her door feel like a member of the family. She enjoyed people of all ages and all walks of life. Many will miss her.
Her love of baseball began when she met Art. Over the years, she has spent countless hours watching ball games whether it was a local team or her favorite Minnesota Twins. Growing up, she spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her 'Mama' who taught her cooking, canning, baking and more. She loved knitting, crocheting, sewing, word find puzzles, too. She loved when company dropped in. One of her favorite things was when people came to visit. But above all, RoseMary enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Post 341 for 48 years and was honored to serve as the Auxiliary President for several of those years.
RoseMary will be remembered as our beautiful and special rose in this garden of life.
RoseMary is survived by children, Timothy (Jean) Preimesberger of New Hope, MN, Tama Preimesberger of Maple Grove, MN, Tally (Mark) Moehle of Sauk Rapids, MN, Trudee Preimesberger of Pierz, MN and Todd (Tami) Preimesberger of Pierz, MN; son-in-law, Rick Herold of Buckman, MN; siblings, Jack (Melva) Carson of Minneapolis, MN and Janet Oliver of Crystal, MN; grandchildren, Jessica (Dave) Rocheleau, Christopher (Cheryl) Preimesberger, Kelsey (Luke) Sandahl, Kara (Nick) Johnson, Justin (Sharee) Moehle, Scottie (Megan) Herold, Kenzie (Devan) Blomker, Amber (Joey Krebs) Preimesberger, Baylie Preimesberger, and Jack Preimesberger; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Herold, Delilah Rocheleau, Carson Preimesberger, Ava Sandahl, Grace Sandahl, Scarlett Sandahl, Julia Sandahl, Ella Sandahl, Patrick Johnson, Nolan Moehle, Conor Moehle, Theodora Krebs, Skaija Krebs, Braylon Herold and Maren Herold; and in-laws, Vitus (Shirley) Preimesberger of Genola, Patronella "Patty" Stuckmayer of Pierz, MN, Judy Meyer of Pierz, MN, Rosie Preimesberger of Roseville, MN and Dolores Preimesberger of Genola, MN.
RoseMary was preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Minerva Carson; husband, Art Preimesberger; daughter, Tara Marie Herold; daughter-in-law, Jackie Preimesberger; great-granddaughter, Tara Nevaeh Herold; siblings, LaVerne Preimesberger, Jim Carson, Charles Carson, and Willie Carson; and beloved pet, Chloe.
