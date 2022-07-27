Rosemary Majka, 84-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Pierz Villa.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman, with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Burial in St. Rita's Parish Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9:30 AM to 11 AM Saturday at the church.
Rosemary Mildred Schmidtbauer was born on September 27, 1937 at home in Granite Township, MN, to the late, Mike and Frances (Boser) Schmidtbauer. When her mother died in a car accident, Rosemary, at the age of 12 years, took over the role of "Mother" for her younger siblings, providing the love and care they needed. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marcel Majka, whom she cherished. They married on February 1, 1956 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman. They settled in Hillman where they raised their two daughters. In addition to helping run a dairy farm, Rosemary also worked at Larson Boatworks, Munsingwear, Designer Woods, and along with her husband, drove milk truck for Lastrup Coop.
She spent countless hours caring for her family and friends. She volunteered at the Pierz Villa and was willing to take on any endeavor as needed. She was a woman of deep faith and was a member of St. Rita's in Hillman all of her life. Rose found great joy in being a part of the Christian Mother's and attending mass, reading, quilting, (mostly visiting). She enjoyed having a house full of kids and grandkids. Rose cherished time with her siblings, "The Sisters," she loved phone calls from family and there always was a " Goodbye - God Bless You and I Love You."
Thank you Rose for your life and for all you have taught us. You will be forever loved and missed by daughters, Cindy (Jim) Wyatt of Pierz, MN and Fran (James) Groover of Little Falls, MN; four grandchildren, Sarah (Shawn) Winscher, Josh (Amanda) Wyatt, Kayla (Brandon) Gadacz and Jenny Groover; nine great-grandchildren, Michael (Megan), Samantha (Daniel), Sawyer, Seth, Kyle, Joslynn, Jaylen, Jacianna and Brently; one great-great grandson, Jax; many nieces and nephews; sisters, Lyla (Alan) Vogtlin of Pierz, Ruth (Ron) Monson of Pierz, and Rita Schmidtbauer of Coon Rapids, MN; brother-in-law, Donald Majka of Aitkin, MN; sisters-in-law, Pat Schmidtbauer of Pierz and Joan Schmidtbauer of Little Falls.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Marcel (2009); four infants; her parents, Mike and Frances Schmidtbaur; mother and father-in-law, Chester and Clara Majka; brothers, Herb, Don, Dave (Doris), and Dan ( Marge) Schmidtbaur; brother-in-law, Roger Majka; and sister-in-law, Maryann Majka.
