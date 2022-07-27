Rosemary Majka, 84-year-old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Pierz Villa.

Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman, with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Burial in St. Rita's Parish Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 9:30 AM to 11 AM Saturday at the church.

