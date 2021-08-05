Rosemary J. Welinski, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Swanville, MN, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, August 8, 2021 and from 9:30-11 a.m. on Monday, August 9, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Caring for Rosemary and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Swanville, MN. Rosemary was born on January 10, 1927 in Lastrup, MN to the late Stephen and Anna (Virnig) Gross. She grew up in Lastrup, MN where she attended grade school and later attended Little Falls High School where she graduated from. Rosemary was united in marriage to Harry Welinski on August 23, 1952 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. The couple made their home in Swanville where Rosemary served as the secretary for Swanville Public Schools for many years. She loved taking trips to area casinos, playing cards with friends and family and attending her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. Rosemary also kept herself busy setting puzzles and working crossword puzzles. She was an active member of the Swanville American Legion Auxiliary, Christian Mothers and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Rosemary was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Rosemary is survived by children, Jean (Rick) Bohlman of Richmond, MN, Joan (John) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN, Ruth (Mike) Dolan of Alexandria, MN, Doug (Susan) Welinski of Burtrum, MN, Jerry (Cindy) Welinski of Clear Lake, MN, Matt (Gwen) Welinski of Little Falls, MN and Mark Welinski of Bemidji, MN; brother-in-law, Bernard “Spud” Welinski of Northfield, MN; sister-in-law, Marre Welinski of Brooklyn Center, MN; grandchildren, Bryan, Becky, Anne, AJ, Adam, Lucas, Samantha, Hunter, Ben, Hannah, Nick, Grace, Marre, Lindy, and Joey and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Welinski; parents, Stephen and Anna Gross; brothers, Roman, Lloyd, Clifford and Donald Gross and sisters, Irene Sapletal and Viola Meyer.
